Suzuki Ciaz 1.2 RS facelift (2020) review

Suzuki's B-segment contender is too old now to be a competitive sedan in the Thai Ecocar market.

What’s new?

The Suzuki Ciaz has been on sale in its current generation for five years already. By most standards of cars in the mass-market scene, an all-new replacement is due after such a time period.

However, that isn’t the case for Suzuki’s Ecocar sedan. Rather than being completely redesigned, the Ciaz gets a facelift in Thailand.

Actually, this cosmetic update was already seen in the Ciaz elsewhere in Asia since 2018 which is timely by the industry norm. So yes, it’s a belated revision for Thais.

Most of the changes in the Ciaz are cosmetic including new design for the lights, front grille and fog lamp inserts. Accentuating the face with a touch more chrome also aims in lifting the Ciaz’s appeal in this region.

The interior is basically the same as in the pre-facelift model with the brand’s latest infotainment screen and automatic climate control being a reserve for this range-topping RS model tested here at 689,000 baht.

The 91hp 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and CVT automatic transmission remain untouched.

What’s cool?

When the Ciaz was launched in Thailand, it had one major selling point. Thanks to a class-leading 2.65m wheelbase length, the Ciaz was virtually the only car in the Thai Ecocar class to have cabin room matching that of C-segment sedans (like the Toyota Corolla).

Today, the Ciaz can still lay claim to being the most spacious B-segment four-door car to sit in, despite the arrival of similarly sized, redesigned rivals like the Honda City and Nissan Almera. Moreover, the Ciaz’s seats are cushy to sit in.

Having generous exterior dimensions doesn’t necessarily mean that the Ciaz is cumbersome to drive around town. In fact, it still feels reasonably agile and has a chassis setup that’s quite well-tuned for Thai driving conditions.

And while the interior may not feel modern or stylish anymore, it works in a fuss-free manner especially the central screen that offers good legibility and ease of use.

What’s not?

The rear seats may feel like a sofa when compared to those in competing models, but they lack adjustable head restraints and a three-point seatbelt for the fifth occupant.

Since we’re on the topic of safety, there are only two frontal airbags and no stability control. Yes, the Ciaz’s levels of safety are behind its rivals.

The same goes for the engine which feels sluggish and is thirsty when compared to rivals. Get into the gist of legal matters and all reveals: the Ciaz is the only sedan in its class conforming to Ecocar I rules of 20kpl minimum of fuel economy and 120g/km maximum of CO2 emissions; the rest are on Ecocar II regs with figures of 23.3kpl and 100g/km.

Buy or bye?

Suzuki’s decision to extend life for the Ciaz in Thailand may be understandable to a certain degree due to the market situation and generally tough conditions set on makers of Ecocars.

But as we it see now and against its competition, the Ciaz is really too old to compete especially in what it has to offer in return for the money. The drivetrain tech is behind (ironically, the Swift hatchback is on Ecocar II) and the lack of safety gear hasn’t helped with prices that are not the lowest around.

Some say that the Ciaz is for those who simply value interior space. But the Almera, for one, is nearly as good in this aspect, has more modern (turbo) tech and lower starting price.

Which is why, in the end, it’s very difficult in recommending the Ciaz to any potential punter of an Ecocar sedan at the moment.



