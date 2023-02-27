Auto review: A brilliant all-rounder

Since its debut back in 1999, the X5 has become one of BMW's top models worldwide, with more than 2 million units sold.

But while consumers are familiar with the SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) concept or basically 4x4 off-roaders, the X5 was introduced as an SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) meaning it was designed for use on the road rather than off the road.

While many enthusiasts did not like the idea, BMW, which had earlier purchased the Rover Group that included the Land Rover brand, went ahead and built an assembly plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the production of the X5, which turned into a big hit for the German luxury carmaker.

Currently, the X5 has reached its fourth generation (G05) which was first introduced in 2019. In Thailand, the X5 is assembled at BMW's plant in Rayong for both domestic and export markets. There are two variants offered here -- the X5 xDrive30d M Sport and the X5 xDrive45e M Sport featured in this review.

While the X5 has already been unveiled in Europe, the new design update has not been implemented in Thailand. Nevertheless for 2023, the X5 gets some equipment upgrades along with a seasonal price increase. The X5 xDrive45e M Sport is now priced at 5,109,000 baht (5,219,000 baht with BSI Standard Package) and competes against fellow German rivals such as the Audi Q7 60 TFSI e Quattro S line Black Edition (4,899,000 baht) and Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 de 4MATIC Exclusive (4,860,000 baht).

Design

The X5 is a large SUV that's almost 5m in length and 2m wide, taking up a lot of space on the road. But it does not appear bulky, perhaps due to the large glass area -- the windows are huge and there's also a panoramic glass roof to brighten up the interior as well.

Although the kidney grille of the X5 isn't as humongous as those on the 4 Series or 7 Series, it still appears oversized. In terms of function, the grille has flaps that are usually closed for aerodynamic reasons and open only when the engine needs cooling.

The adaptive headlights previously offered have been upgraded to BMW Laserlight, offering superior lighting performance along with the added cost.

There's also a sporty M Aerodynamics package along with M high-gloss Shadow Line (including roof rails).

The wheels are 21in M light alloys with a Y-spoke design that clearly reveal the blue M Sport brake calipers. The wheels are mated to run-flat tyres (275/40 R21 front and 315/35 R21 rear).

The fuel flap is located above the rear right wheel arch, and the charging flap is positioned above the left front wheel arch and has an "electrified by i" badge on it.

The rear end features a two-piece powered tailgate opening up to a 500 litre luggage compartment that can be increased to 1,720 litres with the rear seats folded (the battery takes away about 50 litres of space).

The suspension height is also variable via the glamorous BMW Display Key or from inside the cabin, allowing for easier entry/exit for the elderly and loading/unloading heavy luggage. When driving in sport mode the X5 also drops 20mm closer to the ground for better road holding.

Just get inside, close the door and already you can feel the solid build quality. The next thing you'll notice is the luxury offered by a combination of leather, aluminium tetragon and glossy black trims.

Both seats up front are powered and there's plenty of space to keep all occupants comfortable.

In terms of display, there are two 12.3-inch screens. The first is the instrument panel display with an anti-clockwise rev counter that's super irritating and hard to read (Audi and Mercedes-Benz do it better). There's a lot of information and sometimes it can get too chaotic to follow everything. The second is a touchscreen on the centre console that offers clear 360-degree images. A large head-up display on the windscreen also shows the vehicle speed and navigation information, as well as a funny shift signal when in sport mode.

The current X5 model still has control buttons for the air-conditioner (4 zones) and radio memory, which are removed in the facelift model. Also gone in the facelifted X5 is the conventional gearshift lever while the two display screens are now combined into a long BMW Curved Display.

But one thing that has remained for a long time is the i-Drive controller that helps you go through various menus without having to leave fingerprints on the touchscreen.

Being a large vehicle, having functions such as Parking Assistant and Reverse Assistant is helpful for the X5, which also gets other intelligent features such as active cruise control with a stop & go function. Various intelligent safety features can be easily deactivated when you want as well.

Performance

Apart from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that pumps out 286hp and 450Nm, there's an electric motor with 113hp and 265Nm that allows the X5 to be driven in pure electric mode at speeds of up to 135kph.

A 24kWh battery pack provides a range of up to 80km (NEDC) which would likely drop to 60km in real-world driving. It has a 3.6kW charging speed and takes about seven hours to fully charge the battery (it doesn't come with DC fast charging capability).

But for maximum performance, both the engine and electric motor team up to provide a system output of 394hp and a whopping 600Nm of torque. That's enough to get the 2.4 tonne X5 xDrive45e M Sport from 0-100kph in 5.6sec and to a top speed of 235kph.

Despite its weight, the X5 never felt heavy or underpowered when driven on the highway, offering effortless acceleration. But more surprising is the nimbleness when driven on local roads and the narrow streets of Bangkok.

Drive modes are sport, hybrid, electric and adaptive. If you choose to charge it daily, fuel consumption figures will be spectacular (43.5kpl according to the eco sticker), but if you don't and drain the battery, the X5 can still function in hybrid mode without any trouble.

The active steering in the X5 has been finely calibrated to offer sharp handling even through tight corners -- this is something that will delight long-time BMW fans. There is also plenty of grip from the all-wheel-drive system and low-profile tyres.

While this is more of an on-road setup, the ability to increase the ride height does give it some extra ground clearance when required (up to 40mm height increase).

While the handling resembles a car, the comfort level is at its best thanks to the adaptive two-axle air suspension that irons out bumps and shocks extremely well. Again, driving this crossover in Bangkok was so enjoyable due to the high comfort levels it offered no matter what the road conditions were.

Large disc brakes with blue M Sport calipers provide lots of stopping power and the brake pedal is super easy to judge at all speeds.

Verdict

The BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport combines BMW performance with plug-in hybrid technology and a host of advanced features. While it may be costlier than other German rivals in the market, BMW lovers will be delighted at this one.