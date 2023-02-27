Section
Mitsubishi unveils new Xpander Cross
Auto
published : 27 Feb 2023 at 08:31

newspaper section: Life

Mitsubishi has introduced the 2023 Xpander Cross which comes with a facelift along with upgraded features.

The retail pricing of the 2023 Xpander Cross has been set at 946,000 baht, an increase of 7,000 baht over the 2022 model.

The seven-seat mini MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 105hp and 141Nm, and mated to a continuously-variable transmission.

The front end features an evolved "Advanced Dynamic Shield" design with LED headlights, daytime lights, turning lights and fog lamps. Meanwhile, the roof and roof rails come in black and the redesigned tailgate is flanked by LED rear lights.

The Xpander Cross also gets 17in alloy wheels with larger tyres and rugged "Cross Design" styling on the front and rear bumpers, door garnishes and wheel arch moulding.

The interior features "heatguard" leather seat upholstery finished in black and navy blue and a new 8-inch LCD instrument panel display along with a new four-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise control and multi-function control switches.

There's a 9-inch centre touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, 12V power socket, rear air-conditioning plus automatic switching headlights and rain-sensing front wipers.

In terms of safety, Mitsubishi has thrown in its Active Yaw Control (AYC) system made famous during its participation in the World Rallying Championship. According to Mitsubishi, AYC controls the driving and braking forces between the front left and right wheels, improving cornering performance and stability of the SUV particularly on slippery roads.

Mitsubishi also stated that the suspension has also been improved for a more stable and comfortable ride.

Mitsubishi Xpander Cross. Mitsubishi

