Test drive: Bull unleashed

Lamborghini is celebrating its 60th Anniversary with the Huracán Sterrato, an all-terrain super sports car powered by a V10 engine and all-wheel drive, which made its regional premiere in Bali, Indonesia.

Yes, that is right. You may have the same question – the Lamborghini Urus is already there and seems to be doing quite well, so why the Huracán Sterrato? A super sports car that can do rally?

The answer is here.

According to Lamborghini, the Huracán Sterrato is the first such car designed for both asphalt and dirt surfaces, "reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasising the brand principles of brave, authentic and unexpected".

The regional premiere was held in Bali earlier this month, confirming its image as a cool outdoor activity island. Over 250 guests from Southeast Asia and Oceania gathered to witness the launch of the Huracán Sterrato while enjoying the exceptional atmosphere the island offers.

"Bali's vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes and captivating spirit perfectly align with the adventurous spirit and versatility of the Huracán Sterrato, making it the ideal destination to showcase this remarkable model to our customers in the region," Francesco Scardaoni, region director at Lamborghini Asia Pacific, said.

"Going beyond the concrete, the Huracán Sterrato is designed for adventure, a demonstration of Lamborghini's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and craftsmanship, while staying true to our brand values," he added.

THE SUPER SPORTs RALLY CAR

The Huracán Sterrato offers optimised driving dynamics for perfect control in all environments, from the highway to dirt roads.

Compared with the Huracán EVO, the Sterrato comes with an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, with specific STRADA and SPORT calibrations, but adding a RALLY mode for low-grip conditions for the first time.

The exterior expresses the adventurous spirit of the Sterrato. The ground clearance has been increased by 44mm compared with the Huracán EVO to ensure greater suspension travel, as have the front and rear track widths which are increased by 30mm and 34mm respectively.

In addition to protecting the car body, the aluminium front underbody protection, reinforced sills, rear diffuser and sturdy wheel arches all emphasise its muscularity.

A scoop on the roof helps supply the engine with clean air when driving on dusty tracks. Now, that is very sexy in my view, and reflects the true character of this mad super sports rally car.

POWERTRAIN

The Huracán Sterrato comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine with maximum power output of 610hp at 8,000rpm and 560Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential.

Designed to offer optimum performance on unpaved and sandy surfaces, it accelerates from 0-100kph in 3.4secs and reaches a top speed of "just" 260kph. So with the Huracán Sterrato, the fun is surely not about your top speed.

CHASSIS, BRAKES AND SUSPENSION

The car is fitted with aluminium fixed monoblock brake calipers with six pistons up front and four at the rear, along with ventilated and cross-drilled carbon-ceramic discs (380mm diameter and 38mm thickness at the front and 356mm and 32mm at the rear).

The Huracán Sterrato comes with 19in rims fitted exclusively with custom-engineered Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tyres. Sizes are 235/40 R19 at the front and 285/40 R19 at the rear, incorporating run-flat technology which, in case of puncture, guarantees a range minimum of 80km at 80kph with zero pressure. These bespoke Bridgestone tyres have been designed to 100% match the car DNA to provide perfect grip both on gravel and tarmac.

The exclusive Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery reflects the "feel like a pilot" philosophy that's traditionally adopted for the Huracán line, which places the driver at the centre of the passenger compartment for total control of the car's features.

The touchscreen has new graphics and special off-road driving features, and for the first time, the instruments feature a digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator, a compass, co-ordinate indicator and steering angle indicator.

CONNECTIVITY

Among the on-board services, Lamborghini Connect includes integration with Amazon Alexa to adjust car features such as air conditioning and lighting, as well as navigation, phone calls and entertainment, with a simple voice command. The car can also be controlled remotely via the Lamborghini UNICA app with, for example, remote speed monitoring and the sending of a destination directly to the navigation system.

The Huracán Sterrato comes with a connected telemetry system which allows the driver to monitor performance and analyse the data via the UNICA app; Apple Watch users can also synchronise their heart rate information with the on-board telemetry system to measure their driving performance.

Lamborghini's Drive Recorder is also available to record experiences at the wheel. It allows the driver to video the most exciting driving moments, enhancing the Board Diaries feature -- this is the digital memory book integrated into the Lamborghini UNICA app.

The new Huracán Sterrato offers almost unlimited possibilities for customisation thanks to the Lamborghini Ad Personam programme. Customers can choose from 350 external colours and over 60 colours for the leather and Alcantara interiors.

Personalisation doesn't come cheap. The Rally Spotlight will set you back around 250,000 baht. You will also spend another 450,000 baht for electric seats, if you want them be more refined when it comes to perfect driving position.

Frankly speaking, at first I didn't think the Huracán Sterrato would be a popular Lambo model. But after spending time getting to know more about Lamborghini's philosophy presented in this beautiful machine, I changed my mind.

The Huracán Sterrato is a Lambo that reflects a certain customer's needs. This is someone who wants to enjoy driving a super sports car and nothing else, but to also have something extra like off-road capabilities which I think is so much fun.

Imagine a driving trip to the north of Thailand in a typical Lamborghini caravan. If the road is under construction or there is a dirt track leading to a beautiful resort somewhere in the middle of a mountain forest, you could be the only one who smiles and thinks, "It's time to have fun", while the rest of the group feels like they want to go home.

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato specs

Engine: normally-aspirated V10

Displacement: 5,204cc

Max power: 610hp@8,000rpm

Max torque: 560Nm@6,500rpm

Transmission: 7-speed dual clutch

Performance

Top speed: 260kph

0–100kph 3.4sec

0–200kph 9.8sec

Braking (100-0kph): 39m

Dimensions

Length: 4,525mm

Width: 1,956mm

Height: 1,248mm

Wheelbase: 2,629mm

Weight: 1,470kg