Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Rice exports down on strong baht
Business

Rice exports down on strong baht

Shipments down 19.6% in first 6 months

published : 24 Jul 2019 at 12:06

writer: Reuters

Rice exporters on Wednesday lowered their target for the year from 9.5 million tonnes to 9 million, after a sharp fall in first-half shipments due to the strong baht and ample global stockpiles.

Thailand's rice exports from January to June this year fell 19.6% compared with the same period last year, the Thai Rice Exporters Association said.

"With volumes of shipments constantly declining from January, our best performance would be 9 million tonnes," Charoen Laothamatas, president of the exporters group, told reporters.

The new target is about 20% less than the 11.23 million tonnes that Thailand - the world's second-largest rice exporter after India - shipped out in 2018.

The country has been struggling to export rice at a time when the Thai baht, Asia's best performing currency, is trading near its strongest in more than six years.

It has also faced competition from China, the world's biggest rice importer and Thailand's No.3 buyer last year, which has been offloading its own stockpiles.

China nearly doubled its rice exports in the first half of 2019, compared to last year, said Somkiat Makcayathorn, the association's secretary-general.

"China's rice imports are decreasing due to their huge stockples. Now they're exporting more as well," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

China would 'go to war' to prevent Taiwan's independence

BEIJING: China's defence ministry warned on Wednesday that it was ready to go to war to prevent Taiwan gaining independence, accusing the United States of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to the self-ruled island.

13:57
Business

Fake meat firm mounts challenge to legal curbs

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Tofurky Co, which produces plant-based alternatives to meat, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday claiming an Arkansas law that bans the use of "meat'' in the labeling of its products violates free speech rights.

12:46
Thailand

Debatable choice

The environment minister orders a review of the decision not to prosecute a resort accused of forest encroachment which was the venue of a meeting of PPRP MPs on Monday.

12:40