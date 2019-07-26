Finnomena debuts crowdsourcing investment robo-adviser

Fintech startup Finnomena has launched the country's first crowdsourcing robo-adviser investment service, allowing retail investors to construct their portfolios based on investment gurus' strategies.

Crowdsourcing investment is a concept where investors can mimic the trading strategies of preferred investment gurus and traders as well as institutional investors or asset management companies.

"Investors can follow their gurus' suggestions and strategies, and we have screened six of them. Customers can invest via our crowdsourcing robo-adviser platform, which provides notifications when there is a change in gurus' investment strategies," said chief executive and co-founder Jessada Sookdhis.

Six gurus will provide investment themes in accordance with the stipulated guidelines and they will analyse their strategies with the company's investment committee, said Mr Jessada.

The six thematic investment themes include A.Stotz All-Weather Portfolio, where an investment strategy depends on stock market conditions; Running for Growth, which focuses on high-growth stocks; Global Aggressive Hybrid Portfolio, which stresses a balance between active and passive mutual funds; Best of Risk Adjusted Return, a basic investment strategy focused on equity funds and real estate investment trusts; Asean Growth, an investment portfolio emphasising Asean equities; and Long-term Defensive Plus, a classic investment strategy focused on long-term savings with medium to large investment risks.

"Thais in general have significant financial problems. First, they do not have enough savings and investments," said Andrew Stotz, president of the CFA Society Thailand.

"Second, most investment products are sold through bank channels and agents with their own advisory services."

The gurus will have their own portfolios to construct and trade under these strategies as well.

Customers will not pay an additional commission fee, only a regular mutual fund management fee.

For the latter, customers will pay the same rate as charged for the purchase and sale of mutual funds by asset management companies.

Chayanon Rakkanjanan, chief executive at Finnomena Mutual Fund Brokerage Securities, said the company's goal is 10,000 customers under this fintech investment platform.

It plans to launch an extended phase later this year.

Finnomena has more than 80,000 users with total assets under advisory worth more than 6.7 billion baht.

Finnomena was founded a few years ago by a former chief investment officer of an asset management firm with the intention to reach out to retail investors through fintech.