Line alters Official Accounts price plans

Line Company Thailand is adjusting Official Accounts (OA) pricing plans in a bid to maintain customers after heavy criticism over the past four months from corporations threatening to leave the platform over unreasonably high prices and service conditions.

In April, Line announced a plan for OA to absorb Line@, meant for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with OA targeted at large corporations.

Line@ provided packages with unlimited messages to reach targeted audiences, whereas OA offers packages that cap the number of messages sent to targets for free. The additional messages would mean higher costs for SMEs.

For example, OA's 1,500-baht monthly pro package has a limit of 10,000 messages for free, while the additional messages would lead to higher costs, starting at 0.10 baht per message.

The new pro package, worth 1,500 baht, raises the limit of free messages to 35,000, with 0.04 baht added per additional message.

The new criteria will take effect from the beginning of next month.

"We listen to customer feedback," said Norasit Sitivechvichit, chief marketing of Line Thailand.

He was speaking in "Line Converge 2019" event, held yesterday to unveil the company's mission.

OA has 3 million accounts and the company increased OA services for enterprises, such as an internal system for employees to log annual leave.

Line Company also ironed out three key strategies meant to make people's lives easier, which in turn could encourage users to spend more time on the services.

The strategies fall under the theme of "Life on Line" version, said Eunjung Lee, senior vice-president of global business of Line Corporation.

The first concerns the "Outline Merges with Offline" (OMO) concept, where the Line app will be designed to go offline.

"To help Thai businesses with OMO, Line is rolling out the Line Mini App, offering a convenient content management system for companies to help them better engage with customers," said Ms Lee.

The second strategy is fintech, where the company aims to help move Thailand towards a cashless society as well as usher in innovative banking services.

Another concerns AI technology, in which Line is committed to developing advanced AI technology to serve a wide variety of services.

Ms Lee said AI will provide recommended features for users handling Line services, ranging from Line TV and sticker shops to ads.

"Line goes beyond messaging communication to a data-driven tech company," she said. "Our 44 million Line users in Thailand will spend more time with our platform because of greater convenience and wider revenue opportunities for business sectors."

Pichet Ruekpreecha, newly appointed chief executive of Line Thailand, said the company will focus more on engagement with users rather than increasing user numbers.

"I am excited to work in this new role to create a new service for Thais," he said.

Line Man, a delivery service, is predicted to expand to Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket by 2020.

Line foresees OA and advertising revenue will continue make up over 60% of revenue. Line Melody for music aims to become a platform for e-commerce players to attract buyers and compare prices.