Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Moody’s raises Thai rating outlook to positive
Business

Moody’s raises Thai rating outlook to positive

published : 26 Jul 2019 at 16:04

writer: Online Reporters

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Thai government's rating at Baa1 and changed the outlook to positive from stable. (Bangkok Post photo)
Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Thai government's rating at Baa1 and changed the outlook to positive from stable. (Bangkok Post photo)

Moody's Investors Service has raised the outlook on the Thai government's issuer ratings to positive from stable and affirmed the Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

The decision to change the outlook to positive reflects Moody's view that investment in physical and human capital, in the context of a lengthening track record of a predictable and stable macroeconomic environment, may over time boost Thailand's competitiveness.

Such developments could partially offset the drag on the country's growth potential from gaps in human capital development and an ageing population, said Moody’s on Friday.

The upgrade came after Fitch Ratings raised Thailand's outlook to positive last week.   

Moody's said Thailand is building a long track record of transparent and predictable fiscal and monetary policies that maintain a broadly stable and low government debt burden, low and stable inflation and financial stability.

Long-standing macroeconomic stability through economic and political cycles supports competitiveness.

In recent years, competitiveness has been hampered by delays in infrastructure investment and a lack of skills, preventing Thailand's economy from moving to higher value-added sectors, said Moody’s.

The affirmation of Thailand's Baa1 ratings reflects the country's strong public and external finances, providing significant room to counter shocks. Thailand's large and diverse economy also supports shock absorption capacity and the rating. 

The Baa1 rating also takes into account credit constraints from lingering, albeit easing, political risk, and longer-term structural challenges related to an ageing society and labour skills shortages that weigh on growth potential, said Moody’s.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Birthday call

Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra tells supporters he went into exile because he did not understand "the democracy of the Bangkok elite".

17:22
Business

StanChart expects MPC to hold steady on interest rate

The Bank of Thailand's rate-setting panel is expected to stand pat on the policy rate this year before resuming normalisation next year, says a Standard Chartered Bank Thai economist.

17:08
Thailand

EC to review Srisuwan's petition against Prawit

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is facing the risk of being summoned to report about his political party membership status, according to EC deputy secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee.

17:05