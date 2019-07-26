StanChart expects MPC to hold steady on interest rate

The Monetaray Policy Committee of the central bank is expected to stand pat on the policy rate this year, according to Standard Chartered Bank Thai.

The Bank of Thailand's rate-setting panel is expected to stand pat on the policy rate this year before resuming normalisation next year, says a Standard Chartered Bank Thai economist.

"We expect the central bank to stay on hold this year, but to resume normalisation in 2020 to contain risks to financial stability, with room for some policy manoeuvres," said Tim Leelahaphan, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank Thai.

The bank forecasts a one 25-basis point hike in Thailand's policy rate next year to 2%, he said.

"Economic growth remains resilient, although we see downside risks from trade. Both Standard Chartered and the Bank of Thailand forecast GDP growth at 3.3% this year. We think the central bank is likely to use measures other than interest rates to deal with the currency’s strength, which may be the result of speculative activity in the markets," said Mr Tim.

The Monetary Policy Committee kept the policy rate steady for a fourth straight meeting in June after it raised the benchmark rate once last year in December from 1.5% to 1.75%.

Thailand will continue to face uncertainty from both domestic and external factors in the second half of 2019, he said. The stability of the new government and its ability to govern will be closely watched, said Mr Tim.

A stable government could become a positive factor if it turns out to be favourable to the economy, he said.