PTTEP first-half profit jumps 54%

Outlook good as oil and gas driller prepares to take control of Murphy Oil assets

PTT Exploration and Production Plc said revenue in the first half rose 17% on higher average per-barrel selling prices for oil. (PTTEP photo)

PTT Exploration and Production Plc on Friday reported a net profit of US$827 million (26.16 billion baht) for the first half of 2019, an increase of 54% from the same period last year.

The SET-listed oil and gas exploration flagship of PTT Plc said revenue in the period rose 17% year-on-year to US$3 billion (94.83 billion baht). Second-quarter net profit was 13.68 billion baht (3.34 baht per share), compared with 3.6 billion (0.83 baht a share) a year earlier.

Phongsthorn Thavisin, president and chief executive, attributed the improved performance to higher sales volume of 326,971 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED) from 297,999 BOED in the first half of 2018, as a result of the acquisition of additional stake in the Bongkot field in the Gulf of Thailand.

The company said its average selling price also increased to $47.26 per barrel of oil equivalent, from $45.51 in the same period last year. Its unit cost was $30.24 per BOE, in line with its target.

PTTEP completed the acquisition of Murphy Oil Corp in Malaysia in early July, which will result in an increase in petroleum sales volume of 48,000 BOED for the second half of 2019. This will help the company meet its 2019 sales volume target of 345,000 BOED.

“PTTEP will now focus on the seamless transition of operations. We have set up the transition teams to manage all activities related to the assets transfer from Murphy Oil Corporation as well as the winning bids for Block G1/61 (Erawan) and G2/61 (Bongkot),” said Mr Phongsthorn.

PTTEP is working closely with the Mineral Fuels Department and the current operator of Erawan field (Chevron) to access the area within this year, he added.

“This will allow us to put together a development plan in advance, such as the installation of drilling wells and wellhead platforms, to assure the production continuity of natural gas supply to Thailand when PTTEP becomes the operator in 2022,” Mr Phongsthorn said.

The company reported its earnings late Friday, after the market closed. PTTEP shares closed on Friday on the Stock Exchange of Thailand at 134 baht, down 50 satang from the day before, in turnover worth 1.02 billion baht.