Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
India slashes taxes on EVs
Business

India slashes taxes on EVs

GST reductions follow cuts in import taxes on EV components to encourage green vehicle uptake

published : 27 Jul 2019 at 15:31

NEW DELHI: India has slashed taxes on electric vehicles and chargers, as it looks to encourage the use of more environmentally friendly cars.

The goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles (EVs) and chargers was reduced to 5% from a previous 12% and 18% respectively, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The government earlier this month announced tax breaks in the federal budget for consumers buying EVs. Saturday’s decision to slash the tax was taken at a meeting of the GST council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman in New Delhi.

India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and home to 14 of the world’s most polluted cities, is aiming for electric vehicles to account for 30% of all passenger vehicle sales in the country by 2030. They currently make up less than one percent, largely due to a lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of batteries.

Sitharaman said during the budget announcement that the government’s plans was to make India a hub of electric vehicle manufacturing, with large manufacturing plants for lithium storage batteries and solar electric charging infrastructure.

The government also removed import taxes earlier this month on some auto components to help boost electric vehicle sales and reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

HK protesters defy police ban

HONG KONG: Several thousand protesters defied a police ban on Saturday to converge on the rural Hong Kong town where suspected triad gangsters attacked protesters and commuters at a train station last weekend.

15:53
Thailand

Poll: 58% have few expectations of new government

A majority of people have few or no expectations of the new government, according to an opinion survey released on Saturday.

15:38
Business

India slashes taxes on EVs

NEW DELHI: India has slashed taxes on electric vehicles and chargers, as it looks to encourage the use of more environmentally friendly cars.

15:31