Betong airport set to secure minibus link

An aerial views shows a runway of Betong airport. (Betong airport Facebook account)

A plan to find a private firm to operate a minibus service linking Betong airport -- which is set to open by the middle of next year -- to the downtown area and border with Malaysia is under discussion, according to the provincial transport office.

The air-conditioned minibus will operate the 20km route from the airport to central Betong district and the Betong border checkpoint, said Jaturong Kaewkasi, head of Yala land transport office.

The trip to the border will be made with a stop in downtown Betong. A one-way fare from the airport to the downtown area will be about 60 baht and around 100 baht to the border checkpoint.

Mr Jaturong said a detailed plan for the route will be submitted for approval by the Central Land Transport Committee. Once approved, bidding will be called to select a private minibus company to operate the service.

Mr Jaturong added the office will hold discussions with the Department of Airports to calculate the amount of passenger traffic the operator will need to serve.

This figure will be derived based on the number of flights that arrive and leave from the airport.

Mr Jaturong estimated that a minimum of three trips by bus operators leaving from the airport and returning will be made per day.

According to the transport office, Bangkok Airways and Nok Air have expressed interest in flying to Betong.