June factory output falls 5.54% y-o-y, worse than forecast
published : 30 Jul 2019 at 10:33
writer: Reuters
Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in June fell 5.54% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, rubber products and petroleum, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.
That compares with a forecast of 3.15% drop in a Reuters poll, and against May's revised 3.41% decline.
Capacity utilisation was at 65.28% in June, down from May's revised 67.83%.
The ministry expects the MPI to rise 2% this year, after last year's 2.8% increase.
- Keywords
- MPI
- manufacturing
- Thailand