June factory output falls 5.54% y-o-y, worse than forecast
Business

June factory output falls 5.54% y-o-y, worse than forecast

published : 30 Jul 2019 at 10:33

writer: Reuters

Carlos Ghosn, chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi, visits the Mitsubishi plant in Chon Buri's Laem Chabang on April 26, 2017. (Photo supplied)
Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in June fell 5.54% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, rubber products and petroleum, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

That compares with a forecast of 3.15% drop in a Reuters poll, and against May's revised 3.41% decline.

Capacity utilisation was at 65.28% in June, down from May's revised 67.83%.

The ministry expects the MPI to rise 2% this year, after last year's 2.8% increase. 

 

