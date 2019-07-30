Chinese banks riding high on new Nasdaq-style tech board

A sign for Star Market, China's new Nasdaq-style tech board, is seen after the listing ceremony of the first batch of companies at Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) in Shanghai, China July 22, 2019.

HONG KONG: China’s new Star Market may be coming down from its feverish first day surge, but Chinese banks that worked on the deals are still enjoying the high.

Chinese investment banks account for seven of the top 10 banks in Asia for initial public offerings this year, the best showing since Bloomberg started compiling data in 1999. CITIC Securities and China International Capital Corp top the list, with 9% and 7.4% of market share, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The last time Chinese banks accounted for more than half of the top 10 banks was in 2011.

Both banks worked on the Star board IPOs of China Railway Signal & Communication Corp -- which raised $1.6 billion -- and Montage Technology Co, which raised $417.5 million. But the bank that got the biggest boost from the Star market appears to be China Securities, which worked on seven of the 25 IPO debutantes on the board and jumped seven places from a year earlier. Haitong Securities climbed the most, by eight spots, although it only worked on two Star board IPOs.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley were the only foreign banks involved in the Star market’s debut IPOs, both working as underwriters on the China Railway Signal deal. The mainland banks have been muscling in on deals for years as they grow their market share in Asia, and the pipeline of companies looking to list on the tech board could give them that extra lift.

More than 120 companies have joined the queue to list on the tech board in Shanghai, with UBS Securities expecting them to raise over 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) and for the Star market to contribute 0.9% to 2.1% of the total revenue of brokers in 2019. On average, underwriters for the first 25 companies earned 7% of deal value, higher than in Hong Kong where banks have earned about 2.8% for IPOs above $50 million.

Morgan Stanley is the only Western bank to feature in the top five this year, having worked on three of the biggest IPOs in Asia this year -- China Railway Signal, Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co and Embassy Office Parks REIT. Last year it ranked number one, followed by CICC and Goldman Sachs.