Finance association says LTV curbs doing the job

Home buyers browse deals on a town house at a Government Housing Expo. (Photo by Wisit Thamngern)

The new loan-to-value (LTV) limits applied since April 1 should be continued as a new standard for mortgages because they have not affected real housing demand and can help reduce non-performing loans (NPLs), says the Housing Finance Association.

Secretary-general Alongkot Boonmasuk said the association agrees with the Bank of Thailand's new lending curbs because they have helped screen quality borrowers.

"Amid the economic slowdown, banks are more cautious when lending because risks get higher," he said. "Some banks consider more of a borrower's details like the stability of their employer and whether their employer will be affected by the economy."

Mr Alongkot expects new home loans to grow by 4% this year. The first half was on target because there was great acceleration in housing transfers in the first quarter before the new LTV limits took effect.

The second quarter, after the new LTV limits started, saw a slowdown in new home loans. But the association expects a recovery in the second half, driven by promotions and campaigns from developers and financial institutions.

Kitti Patpongpibul, chairman of the association, said net NPLs in Thailand are relatively higher than those in developed markets like Hong Kong, where net NPLs are 0.22%, and South Korea, where they're 0.1%.

"Thailand has been familiar with a high rate of NPLs for a long time, and Thai people have been used to LTVs of 100%," Mr Kitti said. "This is a risk to the financial system."

He suggested that homebuyers have savings before buying a unit and that co-borrowers not be allowed if they do not live in the unit, as the principal borrowers could become bad debtors.

At the end of June 2019, the ratio of net NPLs (of commercial banks in Thailand) to total loans was 1.53%, while that of gross NPLs to total loans was 3.11%, according to the central bank.

The Bank of Thailand reported that the value of non-performing assets (NPAs) owned by commercial banks totalled 92.5 billion baht as of June 30, down from 93.1 billion baht in December last year.

The top five banks in terms of NPAs were Krungthai Bank (31.8 billion baht), Kasikornbank (23.7 billion), Siam Commercial Bank (15.6 billion), Bangkok Bank (8.52 billion) and Kiatnakin Bank (4.82 billion).

NPAs owned by asset management firms totalled 40.2 billion baht as of May 31.

As the new lending curbs have had an impact on some investment buyers, the Real Estate Information Center forecasts year-on-year declines of 18% and 15%, respectively, in the number and value of residential transfers in Greater Bangkok in 2019.

Last year the number of residential transfers in Greater Bangkok totalled 196,630 units, worth a combined 565 billion baht. Of the number, 37% were second-hand homes and 63% were new units.