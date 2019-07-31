Cross-border trade provides bright spot as exports falter

Up 1.2% in first half against headwinds

The Klong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province is a main Thai border trade gateway to Cambodia. (Patipat Janthong)

Despite poor export performance overall, border and transit trade continued to rise in the first half of 2019, edging up 1.2% from the same period last year.

According to the Commerce Ministry's Foreign Trade Department, Thailand's overall cross-border trade, including transit trade, amounted to 686.43 billion baht in the year to June.

Transit trade consists of businesses involved in the passage of goods through more than one country.

First-half exports from Thailand totalled 381.70 billion baht, down 0.98% from the same period last year, while imports rose by nearly 4% to 304.73 billion baht, resulting in a trade surplus of 5.28 billion baht.

Thailand's border trade with all four neighbours amounted to 553.42 billion baht, down 0.04% from the first six months of last year, with exports making up 312.22 billion baht, down almost 4%, and imports worth 241.19 billion, up 5.6%.

Malaysia remained the biggest partner for border trade, with two-way trade amounting to 271.60 billion baht, followed by Myanmar (102.20 billion baht), Laos (99.39 billion baht) and Cambodia (80.22 billion baht).

The department reported that transit trade with Singapore, Vietnam and southern China remained robust in the period, totalling 133.01 billion baht, up 6.5%. Exports rose by 15.1% to 69.48 billion baht, while imports dipped 1.6% to 63.53 billion baht.

Transit trade to southern China fetched the greatest value at 59.54 billion baht, followed by Vietnam (38.56 billion baht) and Singapore (34.90 billion baht).

Adul Chotinisakorn, director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, said factors weighing on border trade include the strong baht, the volatile currencies of other Asean countries, the unsettled US-China trade row and widespread international trade conflicts.

Mr Adul still anticipates positive border trade activity in the second half of the year, citing Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit's vow to escalate border trade as one of his top priorities.

The department is also committed to proceeding with activities to boost border trade, include the government-initiated Young Entrepreneur Network Development Program (YEN-D).

Launched in 2015 to encourage Thai entrepreneurs to invest in neighbouring countries, the YEN-D scheme features familiarisation trips and special training courses for young business people in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand in order to better understand each other's cultures and regulations.

To be selected, Thai entrepreneurs have to be under 45 and come from families that have businesses. Governments in other participating countries have similar criteria.

Last week, the Commerce Ministry reported that Thailand's overall exports in the first half fell by 2.9% year-on-year to US$113 billion. The trade surplus for the period amounted to $3.94 billion.