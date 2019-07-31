Chronic deficits eating up budget

Running a chronic budget deficit is estimated to increase the ratio of debt obligations in annual budget spending to 10.9% in 2023 from 8.7% this fiscal year, according to the Finance Ministry's latest report on the state's fiscal position.

Public debt is predicted to rise to 48.8% of the country's GDP in fiscal 2023 from 43.5% this fiscal year, said an employee at the Fiscal Policy Office who requested anonymity.

The ratios of public debt to GDP and debt liabilities to annual budget remain under the fiscal sustainability framework, which caps the former at 60% and the latter at 15%.

Thailand has run a budget deficit since fiscal 1999, except for 2005 and 2006. The Finance Ministry is eager to curb the deficit to strengthen its fiscal position as a cushion for any economic crisis that could erupt in the future.

The ministry recently estimated that the country would reach a balanced budget by 2026 if principal and interest payments were excluded, or by 2030 if they were included.

Against a backdrop of global economic volatility, the government needs to continue running a budget deficit to drive the country's economic growth, the employee said. If the economy returns to normal conditions, balancing the budget to maintain a stable fiscal framework will be the Finance Ministry's focus.

According to the report, the investment budget is expected to represent 22.3% of annual budget for the fiscal years 2019-23.

Debt obligation to net public revenue will increase to 29.6% for fiscal 2023 from 26.9% this fiscal year.

Debt denominated in foreign currency is expected to fall to 2.8% of the fiscal 2023 budget from 3.7% this fiscal year.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, which went into force in April 2018, is designed to maximise budget spending and prevent politicians from repeatedly using off-budget borrowing to finance projects, particularly populist schemes.

Under the act, the government's debt liabilities are capped at 35% of estimated revenue for that fiscal year, public debt to GDP must not exceed 60%, debt liabilities are capped at 15% of annual budget, and foreign-denominated public debt must not exceed 10% of the overall public debt and 5% of exports and services.