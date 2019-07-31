Central bank broods over baht as June exports fall

FILE PHOTO: Baht banknotes featuring His Majesty the King are unveiled during a news conference at Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok, July 3, 2018. (Reuters)

Thailand's central bank is still worried about speculation in the baht and has tools to handle it, a senior official said on Wednesday, as June exports fell and the current account turned to surplus.

The Thai currency has stayed strong despite recent measures to slow fund inflows from abroad.

The central bank, however, will let the baht follow market forces, Don Nakornthab, a senior director of the Bank of Thailand (BoT), told a news briefing.

The baht has strengthened about 5.9% against the dollar so far this year, becoming the best performing currency in Asia, driven by capital inflows

The country’s current account showed a surplus of $3.92 billion in June, after May's deficit of $0.38 billion, the BoT said on Wednesday.

June exports declined 2.1% from a year earlier, after falling 7.2% in May.

Imports in June contracted 9.6% from a year earlier, after easing 0.2% in May.

The June trade surplus was $4.4 billion, compared with May's surplus of $1.4 billion.

Private consumption in June was down 0.1% from the previous month, while private investment fell 0.9%.

Last week, the Commerce Ministry reported that Thailand's overall exports in the first half fell by 2.9% year-on-year to US$113 billion. The trade surplus for the period amounted to $3.94 billion.

