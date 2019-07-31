Section
First Chiang Mai light rail planned for 2027
Business

First Chiang Mai light rail planned for 2027

published : 31 Jul 2019 at 17:42

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

An artist's impression illustrates the Red Line light railway planned for Chiang Mai. (Photo by Panumet Tanraksa)
CHIANG MAI: This northern city hopes to launch its first mass transit line in 2027, officials said at a public hearing.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) hosted the first public hearing on the Red Line light rail project on Wednesday.

MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said during the forum that the agency expected the project to be ready for cabinet approval early next year.

The MRTA expects that construction will be complete in 2027, providing a new option for commuters in Chiang Mai, he added.

The 12-km Red Line route will run from Nakhon Ping Hospital to Mae Hia intersection, with some stretches of track running underground.

Construction costs for the project are estimated at 30 billion baht, according to the MRTA.

Mr Pakapong said the city could add two more lines depending on the success of the first.

The additional lines would be a 12-km Blue Line from Chiang Mai Zoo to Sri Bua Ngern Pattana intersection and an 11-km Green Line from Ruam Choke intersection to Chiang Mai airport.

