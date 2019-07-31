Section
Pilot programme to help tech firms in S'pore recruit talent
Business

published : 31 Jul 2019 at 19:37

writer: TODAY

Singapore will launch a pilot in the fourth quarter of this year to target companies in growth areas such as digital, medtech, biotech, cleantech, agritech and fintech. (Bangkok Post photo)
Technology companies in Singapore may soon find it easier to woo tech professionals from around the world into their teams to build expertise and expand their presence in the region.

The Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore announced on Tuesday a two-year pilot programme — Tech@SG — which aims to provide “high-potential” tech firms access to business networks and the talent needed to set up new teams in Singapore, TODAY reported on Wednesday.

The pilot, which will start in the fourth quarter of this year, targets companies in growth areas such as digital, medtech, biotech, cleantech, agritech and fintech. 

Qualifying firms will have the Employment Pass (EP) applications of “core team members” facilitated under the programme, the agencies said. These include professionals with skills in “frontier technology” such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things.

The Tech@SG programme will give firms “the confidence to hire the tech talent they need,” said EDB’s Managing Director Chng Kai Fong.

It will also create “opportunities for Singaporeans to work in globally competitive teams alongside top engineers and entrepreneurs from all over the world,” added Chng. 

Enterprise Singapore’s Assistant Chief Executive Officer Edwin Chow added that high-growth companies — especially tech startups that are looking to strengthen their tech capabilities and scale up more quickly — will benefit from the expertise that global tech talent can bring.

The agencies added that Tech@SG is part of the republic’s “multi-pronged approach” in developing a strong base of technology companies and talent to ensure Singapore remains globally competitive.

