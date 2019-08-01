Shot in the arm for exports

Mr Jurin chaired Wednesday's board meeting of the International Trade Promotion Fund. The board agreed to release 954 million baht to promote trade.

The government on Wednesday approved the allocation of 954 million baht from the International Trade Promotion Fund to stimulate the country's ailing exports.

The money will be used for financing international roadshows, organising trade fairs and exhibitions in targeted countries, helping local businesses upgrade their competitiveness and tapping potential new markets.

According to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, who chaired the International Trade Promotion Fund's board meeting, the government is committed to spurring exports and will call the first meeting of the Joint Public-Private Sector Consultative Committee on Aug 14 to brainstorm solutions.

"Thailand is encountering lower exports like other countries worldwide, but we still hope to be able to revive export growth if the government cooperates well with the private sector to develop new export markets," Mr Jurin said.

As of June, the state-sponsored International Trade Promotion Fund had 1.179 billion baht available.

The board also approved 205 projects under three strategies for 2020-24.

The strategies include beefing up the country's competitiveness in international trade; proactive trade negotiations, especially the acceleration of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership towards a conclusion this year; and the restart of talks on the EU-Thailand Free Trade Agreement.

Mr Jurin said the Commerce Ministry is scheduled to submit the EU-Thailand FTA framework to the cabinet as soon as possible.

The Trade Negotiations Department has also been instructed to speed up a study of the pro and cons of Thailand joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a newly formed trade bloc of 11 Pacific Rim nations.

Additionally, the ministry plans to rev up the opening of new export markets while maintaining existing ones and reviving some missed opportunities of years past such as the high-potential rice market in Iran.

In a separate development, the Commerce Ministry yesterday signed memorandums of understanding with 44 agencies to help distribute 20,000 tonnes of fruit from July to October, a period when large seasonal supply traditionally enters the market.