SEC to use AI to probe price manipulation cases

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in its investigation of cases associated with share price manipulation.

The move is expected to begin this year, said assistant secretary-general Sakkarin Ruamrangsri.

The SEC is studying an AI-incorporated investigation model. The programme will have to be tested several times before it can be used, said Mr Sakkarin.

AI can help shorten the investigation process and is highly efficient, he said.

The securities watchdog will also cooperate with the Stock Exchange of Thailand on using AI with other securities-related investigations.

The SEC's investigation process previously took several years to conclude because of a lengthy investigation and fact-finding procedure. A probe now takes around 1½ years to impose a civil sanction and penalty.

Since the new Securities and Exchange Act has taken effect, the SEC has the authority to drop civil cases, said Mr Sakkarin. The SEC's civil sanction can be dropped if wrongdoers accept the imposed civil sanction. For wrongdoers refusing to comply with the civil sanction, their cases will be forwarded to a prosecutor.

Civil sanctions for dropped civil cases have tallied nearly 1 billion baht since 2017. Of that, 50 million was registered in 2017, 317 million in 2018 and 627 million between January and July 25.

For criminal cases, the SEC has to forward them to the prosecutor, with the prosecutor sending them to the court.

The SEC is currently handling cases with a total of 35 suspects, with the total civil penalty requested of 2.24 billion baht.

Separately, the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (Fetco) plans to talk with the finance minister next week the proposal to establish a different investment fund to replace the long-term equity fund. Among the main criteria are allowing tax reduction of no more than 30% or 250,000 baht of annual income, allocating 65% of the fund's investment capital in major infrastructure funds, and equities having environmental, social and governance quality, said Fetco chairman Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn.