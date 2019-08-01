Section
CPI up, but below forecast, in July
Business

CPI up, but below forecast, in July

published : 1 Aug 2019 at 11:03

writer: Reuters

Thailand's annual headline consumer price index rose 0.98% in July from a year earlier, below economists' forecasts. (Bangkok Post photo)
Annual headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.98% in July from a year earlier, slightly lower than a Reuters poll forecast of a 1% increase, following June's 0.87% rise, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

 July headline inflation was below the central bank's 1%-4% target range for a second straight month.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.41% in July, compared with a forecast of 0.5%, and June's 0.48%.

 In January-July period, headline inflation was 0.92% and core inflation was 0.55%.

The Bank of Thailand has forecast headline inflation of 1% for 2019.

The central bank has left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.75% since hiking it in December for the first time since 2011. It will next review the monetary policy on Aug 7.

