Better payoff sought from TV channels

A group of former staff members of the two digital channels under BEC World Plc known as Channel 3 arrive at the Central Labour Court on Thursday to seek legal advice on a planned lawsuit on unfair compensation. (Photo by Pawat Laopaisarntaksin)

About 30 ex-employees of two digital channels under BEC World Plc turned up at the Central Labour Court on Thursday to seek consultations over a planned lawsuit against the company over what they believe to be an unfair layoff compensation package.

BEC World is the main licence holder behind terrestrial Channel 3, which also branched into digital broadcasting with digital channels 13 Family and 28 SD, which are set to go dark on Oct 1.

They decided to return them to the government after running into financial stress. The ex-employees said they deserve higher compensation since the layoff happened abruptly.

Led by Worachit Tripheut, 49, a former political news programme producer, the group sought advice from the court's lawyers yesterday on their intention to fight for better compensation. Mr Worachit said one of the key reasons the group found the given compensation package unfair was the fact the executives did not inform the laid-off employees in advance.

He said the company executives immediately terminated their contract after deciding to return the digital TV licences to the government.

Another reason is the fact the compensation offered was not in line with Section 118 of the labour law, nor does it conform to an order by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) saying TV3 should provide fair compensation. The former employees also received a letter from the company's president assuring them they would receive more compensation than the standard under law, he said.

Despite the executive's claim that the lay-off was crucial for cutting costs, the company hired new employees on high salaries, according to Mr Worachit.