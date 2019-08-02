Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Trade spat, explosions spook local stocks
Business

Trade spat, explosions spook local stocks

published : 2 Aug 2019 at 16:18

writer: Nuntawun Polkuamdee

Multiple explosions at the Chong Nonsi BTS station and other locations in Bangkok take a toll on the stock market. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)
Multiple explosions at the Chong Nonsi BTS station and other locations in Bangkok take a toll on the stock market. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index took a steep plunge on Friday as brewing Sino-US trade tensions and several explosions around Bangkok derailed investment appetite.

The SET index stood at 1,684.17, down 15.58 points or 0.92%, in turnover worth 73.2billion baht as of 4.20pm local time. The benchmark gauge was down nearly 28 points at one point during the day.

Rising tensions surrounding the US-China trade dispute have sent global stock markets into the red, said SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai.

“Trade tensions are the core negative factor pressuring market sentiment,” Mr Pakorn said. “The interest rate cut [by the US Federal Reserve] and the trade war are affecting the real sector.”

A series of explosions that rocked Bangkok earlier on Friday also took a toll on short-term investment sentiment, he said.

Investors should take this opportunity to accumulate stocks with good fundamentals and investment in long-term mutual funds, Mr Pakorn said.

The SET index’s plunge pales next to the 2.1% decline of Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng index’s 2.4% drop.

Trinity Securities executive director Nuttachart Mekmasin said the stock market’s correction is mainly driven by external factors, rather than the Bangkok explosions, which are considered “noise” affecting only a handful of business segments.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chaturon cleared of wrongdoing by Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) has cleared Chaturon Chaisang, an ex-member of the dissolved Thai Raksa Chart (TRC) Party, of violating the law on political parties by encouraging voters to cast ballots for a certain political party.

16:45
Business

Double down

The SET index plunges, reacting to a rise in trade tensions between the two biggest economies and a series of bomb explosions in Bangkok.

16:18
World

K-League blasts Juventus 'deception' over Ronaldo no-show

SEOUL: South Korea's K-League has accused Juventus of "deception" after superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat out last week's friendly in Seoul, enraging thousands of fans.

16:05