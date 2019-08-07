BoT surprises, cuts key rate

The Bank of Thailand cuts its key interest rate by 25 basis points, moving to weaken the strong baht. (Reuters file photo)

The Bank of Thailand unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, for the first time since 2015, which should support faltering growth and weaken the strong baht.

The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee voted 5-2 to cut the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% - the level before it was hiked by the same amount in December, the first tightening since 2011.

The two dissenters favoured a hold.

The committee said it was worried about strength of the baht .

In a Reuters poll, 14 out of 15 economists had predicted no change to policy while the other forecast a quarter-point cut.

The baht is Asia's best performing currency this year, appreciating about 6% against the US dollar.