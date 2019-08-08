Yuan at weakest level in 11 years

BEIJING: The Chinese central bank on Thursday set a yuan reference rate of 7.0039 against the US dollar, the weakest in 11 years and three months.

The daily reference rate set by the People's Bank of China was last at the 7 yuan level in May 2008. The rate was 0.06% weaker than the previous day.

The central bank has set weaker daily reference rates for six consecutive trading days since Aug 1 amid an escalating trade dispute between China and the United States.

The yuan is allowed to trade up or down by 2% around the reference rate.