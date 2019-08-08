Section
Yuan at weakest level in 11 years
Business

published : 8 Aug 2019 at 13:20

writer: Kyodo News

A US dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a Chinese yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among US and Chinese flags. (Reuters photo)
A US dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a Chinese yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among US and Chinese flags. (Reuters photo)

BEIJING: The Chinese central bank on Thursday set a yuan reference rate of 7.0039 against the US dollar, the weakest in 11 years and three months.

The daily reference rate set by the People's Bank of China was last at the 7 yuan level in May 2008. The rate was 0.06% weaker than the previous day.

The central bank has set weaker daily reference rates for six consecutive trading days since Aug 1 amid an escalating trade dispute between China and the United States.

The yuan is allowed to trade up or down by 2% around the reference rate.

 

