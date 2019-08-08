Section
Monetary and fiscal committee formed for cooperation
Business

published : 8 Aug 2019 at 17:57

writer: Chatrudee Theparat

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak outlines the economic policy to senior officials and state enterprise executives at Impact Muang Thong Thani on Thursday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
The government is setting up a monetary and fiscal committee to oversee policy as it attempts to deal with the impact of the global economic slowdown and stabilise the local currency.

Speaking to the heads of state agencies and state-owned enterprises on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said the new committee includes the Bank of Thailand, Finance Ministry, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other related agencies.

“Economic agencies need to work together, while fiscal and monetary policy should bring about maximum efficiency in economic management,” said Mr Somkid.

“Economic agencies should closely monitor global economic movement. This is no time to stress independence. It’s time to work together.”

He said all agencies that supervise economic agencies also need to introduce new policies and carry out development projects that were implemented by the previous government to restore confidence among the public and investors.

Mr Somkid said the private sector will play a significant role in restoring the confidence of foreign investors, adding it is their direct duty to join hands with the government sector to promote Thai economic growth.

The first economic ministers meeting is scheduled to consider economic stimulus packages on Aug 21.

He said the Finance, Tourism and Sports, and Agriculture and Cooperatives ministries have already prepared new measures to help boost the economy.


