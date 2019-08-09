Developers repeat call for pause on tighter LTV limits

A renewed request to briefly suspend the loan-to-value (LTV) regulation, enforced since early April, has come from property developers as second and subsequent mortgages issued by commercial banks fell 13% in the first six months.

Although first home mortgage loans saw 14% expansion, the 13% contraction in second and subsequent mortgage loans was mainly from ebbing mortgages in the high-rise residential segment, according to Bank of Thailand data.

Second and subsequent mortgage loans of high-rise residential projects declined by 24.8% between January and June, while such loans of detached houses expanded by 3.3% in the same period.

Those with real property demand purchase condos at lower price points, said the central bank.

New mortgage contracts expanded by 27.9% year-on-year in the first quarter, but mortgage contracts decelerated to a mere 2.4% year-on-year in the second quarter after the LTV regulation came into force on April 1.

Since April 1, homebuyers have been required to make a minimum down payment for third and subsequent mortgages at 30% of the home price, with second mortgages set at 10-20%.

The LTV ratio of 90-100% remains unchanged for those who apply for a first mortgage to buy a home priced below 10 million baht, but the ratio was lowered to 80% when the borrower buys a residence valued at 10 million baht or higher.

RISING REJECTION RATE

Property developers requested the central bank suspend the new LTV regulation for mortgages in light of the doubled rejection rate doubled.

On Thursday, the committee for real estate development at the Thai Chamber of Commerce met with central bank officials to voice concerns over the regulation's impact on homebuyers and the overall property sector, said Atip Bijanonda, chairman of the committee for real estate development.

Implementing the new LTV measure amid the economic slowdown has significantly impacted homebuyers' access to mortgage loans.

The rejection rate for loan products has increased to 40% from 20% after the measure took effect.

"We propose the central bank suspends this stricter measure for a while. The measure can be resumed when domestic consumption and exports improve," said Mr Atip.

The committee also proposed the measure be used specifically in risk-prone segments rather than across the board.

He said there is no speculative behaviour in low-rise property projects, but the residential segment and the overall property sector have been reeling from the measure.

Tougher measures in core areas, including co-borrowers and appraisal prices, are urged to be modified as the new LTV measure deters co-borrowers from joining the loan agreement.

The central bank should allow third-party appraisers to assess home purchases, he said.

TUMBLING GROWTH

The housing market in Greater Bangkok will plummet by 10% in value this year on the back of tightened mortgage loan regulations, according to Krungthai Compass, a research unit of Krungthai Bank.

The condo segment is projected to shrink 20%, while a 4% decline is forecast for low-rise residential projects.

The value of property ownership transfers for April and May in Greater Bangkok shrank by 16% year-on-year, while ownership transfers of high-rise residential projects fell 24%. Low-rise projects registered a 4% contraction in transfers.

"Ownership transfers for the first five months still grew by 5% as most buyers accelerated property transfers before the LTV regulation become effective," said Phacharaphot Nuntramas, senior vice-president for the global business development and strategy group.

"The new LTV measures are curbing the second-home market as the regulator expected, despite some unwanted effects on the residential market, where pre-sales of high-rise projects fell by 30% and low-rise projects saw 17% lower pre-sales," he said.