Underground cable rent fee deal urged

Wires are jumbled around an electricity pole next to an overpass at Ratchadaphisek junction. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiartpakun)

The telecom regulator has urged state telecom enterprise TOT and seven telecom operators to quickly conclude rental fees for underground cable conduits so the scheme can accelerate in line with the government's policy to beautify Bangkok.

The seven telecom operators visited TOT on Wednesday to express their intention to rent the state enterprise's underground conduits at a reasonable price.

They comprise Symphony Communication, DTAC TriNet, Triple T Broadband, United Information Highway (UIH), Interlink Telecom, ALT Telecom and Advanced Wireless Network.

Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), said TOT has an underground conduit infrastructure in Bangkok that covers 2,500 kilometres, reducing the need for additional investment.

"They should quickly conclude the rental fee rate and put all existing overhead cables underground as soon as possible," said Mr Takorn.

The National Digital Economy and Society Committee earlier approved the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), through wholly owned subsidiary Krungthep Thanakom (TK), moving ahead with the underground cable conduit project in Bangkok.

The scheme was approved by the cabinet on Jan 15. The approval was based on BMA being in charge of footpaths on all roads in the capital.

Due to the resolution, Mr Takorn said, TOT is not allowed to extend their underground conduits in Bangkok because it may conflict with the resolution and KT's right to operate the scheme.

TOT and the telecom operators have established a working group to iron out the rental rates for the underground conduits.

Monchai Noosong, president of TOT, said the agency is eager to support the project to take cables and communication lines underground and is ready to rent the conduits to operators.

The seven operators released a joint statement, saying "if the TOT reduces the rental fee to an appropriate level, it would have a positive impact on the industry".

They pointed out if the fee is too high, operators would be burdened by costs, which may subsequently affect their service prices.

The project has been tainted with claims of monopoly activity after reports emerged that KT had granted True Corporation the right to operate the project. True has denied the allegations.

Through the Telecommunications Association of Thailand, several operators together filed a petition with the prime minister to protest KT allowing True to monopolise the scheme.

The NBTC later stressed KT must be responsible for investing in and operating the project by itself.