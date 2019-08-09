Section
Govt will not interfere in central bank policy
Business

Govt will not interfere in central bank policy

published : 9 Aug 2019 at 11:29

writer: Reuters

The government will not interfere in the central bank's monetary policy and that this week's surprise cut took interest rates in a "good" direction, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said on Friday.

"I insist that there will be no interference," Mr Uttama told reporters. "A committee to be set up will be for policy discussion".

His comment came after Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Thursday a joint committee will be set up to ensure that fiscal and monetary policy will be in step.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate for the first time since April 2015, by 25 basis points to 1.50%.

The vote to cut the rate was 5-2, with two dissenters favouring no policy change. The seven-member MPC comprises the central bank governor and two deputies, and four others are external experts selected by a committee appointed by the government.

