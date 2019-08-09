Tobacco tax cut aimed at farmers

The Finance Ministry plans to reduce the tobacco excise tax to lessen the burden on farmers. (Photo by Thanarak Khunton)

The Finance Ministry is planning to propose cutting the tobacco excise tax by one-fourth to lessen the burden on farmers after the previous government hiked the tax from 0.5 satang to 10 satang per gramme.

The proposed tax cut calls for the new levy to be 5-6 times higher than the 0.5-satang mark, but is lower than the current rate, Deputy Finance Minister Santi Prompat said on Friday.

After the previous administration raised the tobacco tax, 20,000 farmers felt the pinch, he said.

Even though the tobacco tax is not a significant portion of the government's tax revenue, revoking the levy is unlikely as Thailand is committed to protecting people from secondhand smoke under international health regulations, said Mr Santi. The ministry is trying to help tobacco farmers by cutting the tax.

The military-appointed government approved hiking the excise tax on tobacco to 10 satang per gramme from 0.5 satang to narrow the retail price gap between factory-made and hand-rolled cigarettes after dozens of smokers switched to hand-rolled. The prices for hand-rolled are far cheaper than factory-made cigarettes following enforcement of a new excise tax structure in September 2017.

With the change in excise tax structure, cigarettes are liable to be taxed both in terms of volume and value, regardless of price. The levy for volume was raised to 1.20 baht per cigarette from 1.10, while the tax based on value was divided into two rates: 20% of the suggested retail price for cigarettes priced below 60 baht per pack, and 40% for those priced more than 60 baht. Starting from Oct 1, 2019, the excise tax for cigarette packs priced 60 baht or lower will be raised to 40% — the same rate applied to packs priced above 60 baht.