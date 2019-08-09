Megaprojects may require 90% local content

New terms would support local industries, but compliance with international trade rules needs checking

Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit will hold talks with the Finance Ministry on more local content in megaprojects. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Industry Ministry plans to talk with the Finance Ministry about requiring 90% local content for state megaprojects and procurement to encourage investors and bidders to use locally made materials.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme has many megaprojects planned, such as airport and seaport expansion, roads and railways.

The 90% local content requirement could support local industrial operators and supply chains, said Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit after a meeting with executives of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on Friday.

“Business operators are calling for the government to enforce a local content requirement,” he said. “We expect to meet the Finance Ministry, including relevant agencies, to seek the best solutions under this requirement to support local companies.”

Mr Suriya said the requirement would be framed as a legal condition added to terms of reference issued by state agencies.

Only 40% local content is required as per free trade agreement privileges and rule of origin laws for exports from Southeast Asia.

A higher portion of local content requirement is against World Trade Organization regulations.

Some industrial sectors can enlarge their local content to 80-90% themselves without complying with regulations, such as the automotive sector, according to the FTI.

Supant Mongkolsuthree, the FTI chairman, said business operators have called for the government to support the “Made in Thailand” initiative to support local manufacturers.

“We ask for official local content requirements by all state agencies to enforce local material purchases,” said Mr Supant. “The FTI has a duty to support local companies so that they benefit from state megaprojects and procurement.”