Income-share model sought for concession

The first skytrain station on the northern extension of the BTS Green Line opens for a trial run on Friday. (Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has tabled a new demand for revenue-sharing of 100 billion baht as part of negotiations with BTS Group Holdings Plc over proposed extensions of concessions for the Green Line skytrain service.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the talks with the operator of the Green Line are not yet final, but it is quite clear that the proposed 40-year extensions to two concessions on the route are unlikely to be accepted.

One concession -- the Mo Chit-On Nut and the National Stadium-Saphan Taksin sections -- is set to expire in 2029. The other concession -- on the On Nut-Bearing and Saphan Taksin-Bang Wa sections -- will expire in 2042.

City Hall wants the concessions to be extended so commuters will not need to switch trains along the route. The negotiations have been going on for some time.

Pol Gen Aswin said the BMA has added revenue-sharing of 100 billion baht throughout the extension period as a condition, with the company obliged to pay the first sum during the first year, but details of the payment have yet to be sorted out.

He said the figure of 100 billion baht is based on BTS's yearly earnings, the years of concession extensions and predicted passenger growth when all the extended routes and other trains are commercially open.

The governor said the 40-year extension of the concessions cannot be granted because the period is too long, although it will be reconsidered if BTS agrees to allocate 200 billion baht to the BMA.

According to Pol Gen Aswin, other conditions put forth by the BMA remain unchanged including the requirement that BTS must also assume 100 billion baht worth of assets and debts incurred during the construction of Green Line extensions.

Other stipulations include City Hall's proposal for fares being capped at 65 baht per ride throughout the line and a one-time entry fee allowing commuters to change trains to other rail lines under a common ticketing system.

"We've negotiated for several rounds and we believe this proposal is economically viable for the operator," he said.

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group Holdings Plc (BTSG), said the negotiations are not over and the proposals will have to be reviewed by a joint public-private committee before they resume.

He added that the train services on the extended Bearing-Samut Prakan route will remain free of charge until the talks are concluded.