War room to tackle several trade issues

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit says the government is setting up a war room to boost trade. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The government is setting up a war room to deal with the impact of the ongoing trade war, hoping to boost exports and border trade as proposed by the private sector.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, who on Friday met representatives of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade, said the ministry agrees with teaming up with the chamber to bring together academics, economic specialists and trade experts to propose best practices on how to expand into new markets and increase exports.

The war room will also be tasked with tackling trade obstacles, including outdated laws. More details will be discussed at the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee on Commerce's meeting scheduled for Aug 14.

Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the chamber, said commercial counsellors in overseas offices should team up with chamber members to help businesses improve their shipments to traditional key markets such as Europe that have been weak for several years.

The joint committee should also draw up a watch list of products from China that could flood the market as a result of the Sino-US trade row, Mr Kalin said.

The private sector has asked the Commerce Ministry to upgrade some key border checkpoints, such as Huay Ton Nun in Mae Hong Son, Singkhon Pass at Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chong Arn Ma at Ubon Ratchathani, Sai Takoo in Buri Ram and Ban Tha Sen in Trat, to permanent ports of entry, promoting not only border trade but also investment and tourism.

At temporary border pass sites, visitors are not allowed to stay overnight. No customs procedures, quarantines or immigration services are available.