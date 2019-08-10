TMB-TBank merger largest deal in banking

Thanachart Bank and TMB Bank have agreed to create the country's sixth-largest lender. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

The merger between TMB Bank and Thanachart Bank (TBank) is set to mark the Thai banking industry's largest merger and acquisition deal, with considerations worth 156 billion baht.

Of the 156 billion, 130 billion baht is fundraising from TMB to buy out TBank, with 26 billion baht for business restructuring under the deal.

TMB will raise 100 billion baht from a capital increase share offering and a further 30 billion baht from debt financing by issuing a financial instrument qualified as first-tier capital to foreign investors, and subordinated debt qualified as Tier 2 to institutional investors.

All major shareholders of TMB and TBank will see their shareholding in the consolidated bank diluted, according to a statement released at Friday's press conference on the deal.

After the integration, Dutch bank ING, Thanachart Capital (TCAP), the Finance Ministry and Canada's Scotiabank will hold stakes of 21.3%, 20.4%, 18.4% and 5.6%, respectively, while minor shareholders will make up the rest.

According to the shareholding structure of the two banks, the Finance Ministry currently holds a 25.9% stake in TMB and ING has a 25% stake. SET-listed TCAP holds a 51% stake in TBank, while Scotiabank owns the remainder.

Under the recapitalisation plan, TMB will issue 62.4 billion new shares, of which 3.07 billion will be placed privately, 27.6 billion will be offered to TBank's existing shareholders, 31.5 billion will be reserved for conversion of transferable subscription rights (TSRs), and the remainder will be allocated to both banks' employees and directors under the employee stock ownership plan.

TMB, the country's seventh-largest bank by assets, will also issue 31.5 billion units of TSRs free of charge to the bank's existing shareholders at a ratio of 1.39 held shares to a unit of TSR. Each TSR can be converted into a new share of TMB at a price of 1.35-1.60 baht.

Somjate Moosirilert, TCAP's chief executive, said the company will generate 80 billion baht from TBank's share sales, of which 14 billion baht will be used to fund TBank's business restructuring, 44 billion baht for TMB's newly issued share purchases and 12 billion baht for share buying of TBank's subsidiaries and other investments, leaving 10 billion baht in remaining cash.

TMB, in turn, will purchase 6.06 billion shares, representing 99.96% of TBank, from TCAP and Scotiabank, plus 2.42 million shares from minor shareholders.

Chumpol Rimsakorn, deputy permanent secretary for finance, said the Finance Ministry is ready to inject at least 11 billion baht to subscribe to TMB's new shares allocated on a pro rata basis and buy more shares in the event that other shareholders do not fully exercise rights.

Piti Tantakasem, TMB's chief executive, said the bank is prepared to raise new funds worth a total of 150 billion baht, though 130 billion baht is expected to fund the deal.

The 20 billion baht will be additional funds in case there is any shortfall, he said.

The merger deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Mr Piti said, and asset transfer of the two financial institutions to the new bank is expected to be finalised by mid-2021.

Praphan Anupongongarch, president and chief executive of TBank, has said repeatedly that there is no plan to lay off staff at either bank because employees are key to the integration.

Total employees of the two banks number about 19,000.

The total customer base of the merged bank would be roughly 10 million, of which just 10% are overlapping clients, Mr Piti said. The new bank has greater business opportunities, with assets worth about 2 trillion baht.

There is no plan to shut branches of either bank, which are now below 1,000 in total.

The new bank has been named TMB-Thanachart Bank.

Even though the Finance Ministry's shareholding in the merged bank will decline, returns to be received will not decrease and the ministry's investment cost will fall to two baht per share from 3.84 baht now, said Finance Minister Uttama Savanaya.

Moreover, the holding ratio of other major shareholders of both TMB and TBank in the consolidated bank will also fall, Mr Uttama said.

The merger will reinforce Thai financial institutions and the new bank will combine the strengths of TMB and TBank, he said, noting that TMB has expertise in small and medium-sized enterprise and corporate loan business, while TBank's forte is auto loans.

Permanent finance secretary and TMB chairman Prasong Poontaneat said the Finance Ministry will spend up to 15 billion baht to subscribe to TMB's newly issued shares, with Vayupak as the ministry's source of funding.

Mark Newman, managing director for ING challengers and growth markets in Asia, said ING is committed to further investment in Thailand.

The deal represents one of the largest the worldwide banking industry has seen, Mr Newman said.