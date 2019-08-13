Domestic travel subsidy in stimulus

A 1,500-baht cash handout for domestic travel will be available to 10 million people in the economic stimulus package. (Bangkok Post photo)

A 1,500-baht cash handout for domestic travel will be available to 10 million people in the economic stimulus package, aimed at bolstering the country's economic growth to 3.5% this year, says a source familiar with the discussions.

Unlike the previous, now suspended, cash giveaway scheme, recipients under the new scheme will be free to use the handout for travel in both main and secondary provinces, the source said.

Thais aged 18 and above are entitled to the cash giveaway, which will be paid through the Finance Ministry's e-payment channel, the source said.

The previous government had planned to offer a 1,500-baht one-off cash handout earlier this year for travel to 55 secondary provinces, aiming to boost tourism there, but the plan was scrapped after being criticised as being politically motivated.

According to the suspended scheme, the 1,500-baht cash handout for spending in 55 second-tier provinces would be allocated to 10 million people on a first-come, first-served basis.

The source estimates that recipients' spending would average more than 1,500 baht and that at least 20-30 billion baht would circulate in the economy.

For additional aid to state welfare smartcard holders, the source said the Finance Ministry aims to provide a 1,000-baht cash handout to elderly and pregnant women later this year to help alleviate the higher cost of living and boost the economy.

The farm sector and small and medium-sized enterprises will also benefit from the new stimulus measures, the source said, adding that specialised financial institutions will be used as a tool to offer low-rate loans.

Due to budget constraints, the government will not subsidise specialised financial institutions' cheap loan schemes but instead will allow them to lower their income remittance and add to their performance evaluation.

The economic stimulus package is expected to go before the cabinet in the next 1-2 weeks, the source said.

The government has less than 50 billion baht available in the budget to stimulate the country's economy for the rest of the year, the source said.

Although there is 50 billion baht in unpaid budget for fiscal 2019, part of the budget has prior obligations, the source said.

Budget Bureau director Dechapiwat Na Songkhla has said that about 200 billion baht under the 2020 annual budget is available for the government to deliver populist schemes.