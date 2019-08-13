Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Exxon Mobil keen on B330bn Sri Racha project
Business

Exxon Mobil keen on B330bn Sri Racha project

published : 13 Aug 2019 at 20:02

writer: Lamonphet Apisitniran

"The ministry will consult with the Board of Investment for relevant incentives and privileges to offer the US company," says Mr Suriya. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

US energy company Exxon Mobil is committed to spending roughly 330 billion baht on its ethylene cracker and refinery expansion project in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri province.

The Texas-based parent has planned the expansion since March 2018.

Last Friday, it met with Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit to outline its investment plan at the US embassy in Bangkok, led by Peter Haymond, the charge d’affaires for the US mission.

Mr Suriya said Exxon Mobil has requested the government support this plan by seeking a plot of 1,000 rai, the same size as Exxon's existing refinery in Sri Racha, so the new ethylene cracker project will be connected with the petroleum pipeline of the refinery.

Exxon Mobil also asked the government to support this investment plan via other incentives and privileges.

"The ministry will consult with the Board of Investment for relevant incentives and privileges to offer the US company," said Mr Suriya.

"The government can support finding a land plot for this project because of the large investment scale which will benefit the country's petroleum and petrochemical sector." 

The government will invite the US embassy and Exxon Mobil to meet with state agencies again to conclude the  incentives.

Exxon Mobil has operated in Thailand for more than 120 years under the operation of SET-listed Esso (Thailand) Plc.

The refinery plant in Sri Racha has a maximum capacity of 174,000 barrels per day.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Five killed after Malaysian rams car into them

SONGKHLA: Five workers taking a rest after cutting grass were killed and another one badly hurt when a car driven by a Malaysian tourist rammed into them in Rattaphum district on Tuesday afternoon.

20:23
Business

Exxon Mobil keen on B330bn Sri Racha project

US energy company Exxon Mobil is committed to spending roughly 330 billion baht on its ethylene cracker and refinery expansion project in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri province.

20:02
Business

Business sentiment to 18-month low

Business sentiment hit its lowest rate in 18 months in July, attributed to the mounting trade row between the US and China, falling exports and relatively low farm prices.

19:31