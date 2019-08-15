Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
GH Bank cuts rates across the board
Business

GH Bank cuts rates across the board

published : 15 Aug 2019 at 11:01

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

GH Bank has jumped on the rate-cutting bandwagon, slashing its prime rates by 12.5 basis points across the board, effective from Aug 16.

The bank's new minimum lending rate (MLR) will be trimmed  to 6.125% from 6.25%, the minimum overdraft rate (MOR) to 6.875% from 7% and the minimum retail rate (MRR) to 6.625% from 6.75%, according to the bank's announcement.

The state-owned mortgage lender's move came after the four biggest commercial banks passed on the central bank's 25-basis-point policy rate cut almost in full, chopping their MRR and MOR but keeping MLR steady.

Kasikornbank (KBank), Krungthai Bank (KTB) and Bangkok Bank (BBL) cut their MOR and MRR by 25 basis points, while Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) lowered its MRR by 25 basis points but trimmed its MOR by a smaller amount of 12.5 basis points.

State-run Government Savings Bank (GSB) will reportedly hold an executive board meeting next Tuesday to consider whether it will follow suit.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

GH Bank cuts rates across the board

GH Bank has jumped on the rate-cutting bandwagon, slashing its prime rates by 12.5 basis points across the board, effective from Aug 16.

11:01
Thailand

Northeastern line trains rerouted after derailment

LOP BURI: Trains on the Bangkok-Nong Khai line were being detoured after a goods train derailed between Khok Khli and Phaendin Thong stations on Thursday morning.

10:46
Business

Asia stocks slump on recession fears

HONG KONG: Asian markets sank on Thursday after the Dow suffered its worst day of the year as fears of a global recession mounted with investors fleeing equities.

10:45