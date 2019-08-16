3% growth target set for this year
published : 16 Aug 2019 at 12:43
writer: Reuters
The economy should expand by at least 3% this year and 3.5% next year, a government official said on Friday, after it announced a multi-billion-baht plan to shore up faltering activity.
Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said Thailand was planning a stimulus package worth at least 225 billion baht, including providing support for farmers and tourism.
The government expects 39.8 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 41.8 million next year, Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary of the economic cabinet, told reporters after the meeting to discuss the stimulus measures.