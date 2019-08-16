Committee to push urgent economic measures

Seven areas identified as policymakers says slump is worse than feared

Economic cabinet ministers hold their first meeting at Government House on Friday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

The economic cabinet has set up a steering committee to push forward progress in seven economic areas and two reform areas after the impact of the economic slump turned out to be more serious than expected.

Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to the economic cabinet, said after its first meeting on Friday that the decision was made after the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported the world economy had been more volatile and the situation was aggravated by US-China trade tensions.

In the first quarter, gross domestic product expanded by 2.8% year-on-year, down from 3.6% in the fourth quarter of last year.

“The NESDB will release less-than-rosy second-quarter data on Monday. We project the growth rate at 3% for the whole year, in a range between 2.7% and 3.2%,” he said.

If nothing is done, the chance of growth slipping below 3% is high, he added.

The seven target areas for the steering committee are: helping low-income earners; helping small and medium-sized enterprises; increasing farm products and income; speeding up disbursement of the central budget and investment budgets; promoting exports; promoting tourism; and supporting private investment and manufacturing relocation.

In addition, the cabinet will carry out what it terms “Big Reform” in two areas — public sector restructuring and farm production.

“All ministries and agencies will coordinate through the committee to follow up on the progress in the seven areas and two reform areas.

At the next meeting, the economic cabinet will come up with measures to attract investments through the Board of Investment and special measures to shore up slumping exports.

Thai media, citing Government House sources, said Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who heads the economic cabinet, would appoint Somkid Jatusripitak as chairman of the steering committee. Mr Somkid will resume the role as head of the economic team as he did in the previous cabinets under Gen Prayut.

The economic cabinet comprises the ministers of finance, tourism, higher education, science, agriculture, transport, digital economy, natural resources, energy, interior, labour and industry. It also includes chiefs of key economic agencies such as the NESDC. They will meet every Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana posted on Facebook the emergency economic measures the ministry would propose to the cabinet.

To help drought-hit rice farmers, both aid under a 57-billion-baht budget and 55 billion baht in special loans will be provided.

Some 4 million rice farming households will receive compensation at the rate of 500-800 baht a rai each but not more than 15 rai.

For emergency lending for affected farmers, loans of 500,000 baht each will be extended with no interest in the first year, totalling 55 billion baht.

On income guarantees for 6.2 million households of economic crop farmers, the limits are set at 10,000 baht a tonne for paddy and 15,000 baht a tonne for 105 Hom Mali paddy, totalling 53 billion baht.

Rubber prices will be fixed at 60 baht kilogramme, totalling 35.7 billion baht, while oil palm prices will be guaranteed at not below 4 baht/kg for 10 billion baht in total.

Under a new phase, registered low-income earners with less than 100,000 baht a year will get a monthly allowance of 200 baht to cover the cost of living while those earning less than 30,000 baht a year receive 300 baht.

Both groups will also receive 1,500 baht for travel expenses and 100 baht for vocational training.

To promote consumption, investment and local tourism, 1,500 baht will be given to each of the 10 million targeted travellers.

For SMEs , special measures will help them access lending, maintain liquidity and support investment in machinery refitting.

Mr Uttama wrote the measures would put at least 200 billion baht into circulation in the latter half of the year.