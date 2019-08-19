Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Paul prepares to take out Starbucks via coffee lovers
Business

Paul prepares to take out Starbucks via coffee lovers

published : 19 Aug 2019 at 07:10

newspaper section: Business

writer: Pitsinee Jitpleecheep

Ms Vitchuda says travellers are familiar with Paul. (Photo by Pitsinee Jitpleecheep)
Ms Vitchuda says travellers are familiar with Paul. (Photo by Pitsinee Jitpleecheep)

French bakery and restaurant chain Paul is ramping up its bakery and cafe business, aiming to challenge US coffee chain Starbucks.

Vitchuda Sukeewattanamongkol, general manager of Bakehouse Co under Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, which operates Paul bakeries in Thailand and the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam) bloc, said the company aims to roll out Paul across the CLMV soon after recently opening its first bakery and cafe called Paul Le Cafe at Iconsiam mall.

"The bakery and cafe market is saturated in Thailand, while local consumers have developed a thirst for coffee, especially freshly brewed coffee," Ms Vitchuda said. "More importantly, Thailand is a global tourist destination and travellers are familiar with Paul."

She said the company believes the coffee business to be a rising star, citing forecasts of the Asian Coffee Federation and the Barista Association of Thailand that the growth of Thailand's coffee market is set to double over the next five years.

The premium coffee segment is also expected to double in size, while the mass coffee market is forecast to grow by 2-3 times.

Thailand's coffee market is estimated to be worth 36 billion baht.

Ms Vitchuda said the company plans to spend 50 million baht to open 10 Paul Le Cafe branches in Thailand over the next five years.

Of the total, perhaps three branches will open next year in densely populated areas, especially near MRT stations, she said.

Paul operates in over 35 countries worldwide, totalling more than 500 shops.

Bakehouse was awarded the right to operate Paul in Thailand and the CLMV nations in 2014. It runs nine Paul bakeries and restaurants in Bangkok and one in Vietnam.

Bakehouse recorded sales of 265 million baht in 2018 and expects to increase the figure to 300 million baht this year and to 500 million baht within five years.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Paul prepares to take out Starbucks via coffee lovers

French bakery and restaurant chain Paul is ramping up its bakery and cafe business, aiming to challenge...

07:10
Business

Finance Ministry plans rejig of fuel excise tax

The Finance Ministry wants to revamp the structure of the excise tax on fuels to base it on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to protect the environment.

06:40
Business

New tax poised to diminish bond activity

Active bond trading and new debenture issuance are expected before the 15% withholding tax imposed on fixed-income funds takes effect on Tuesday, in order to avoid the latest tax tweak aimed at reducing inequality.

06:20