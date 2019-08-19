Section
Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Shell debuts electric vehicle chargers in Singapore
Business

published : 19 Aug 2019 at 14:42

writer: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Royal Dutch Shell is launching electric vehicle chargers at petrol stations in Singapore, its first such foray in Southeast Asia, the company said on Monday.

Graphic from shell.com.sg

The electric vehicle charging service, 'Shell Recharge', will be available at 10 Shell petrol stations in Singapore by October, this year or about 20% of its retail network in the city-state, the company said in a statement.

It added that the chargers typically provide from 0% to 80% charge in about 30 minutes, and are compatible with most electric vehicles in Singapore.

A Shell-commissioned study on electric vehicle consumer behaviour showed that 52% of Singaporeans are deterred to buy or use an electric car as they think there are not enough chargingstations in Singapore, the company said.

"To meet the country's climate action goals, Singapore needs more and cleaner energy solutions to power lives, businesses and transport sustainably," said Aw Kah Peng, country chairperson of Shell Companies in Singapore.

Shell plans to make more of such low-carbon energy solutions available in Singapore in the following months and years, she added.

