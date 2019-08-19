Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Thailand, other rubber producers 'ending export curbs'
Business

Thailand, other rubber producers 'ending export curbs'

published : 19 Aug 2019 at 15:43

writer: Reuters

A rubber plantation in Soeng Sang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
A rubber plantation in Soeng Sang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

The world's top producers of natural rubber are not extending curbs on exports of the commodity, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC), which comprises Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, in March agreed to implement curbs on around 240,000 tonnes of rubber exports over four months in a bid to prop up prices for the commodity.

Indonesia and Malaysia have finished their part of the programme, formally known as the Agreed Export Tonnage Scheme (AETS), as they began implementing it on April 1.

Thailand, which started cutting exports from May 20, will finish in September.

The three countries account for around 70% of the world's natural rubber production.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

Thailand's benchmark ribbed smoked rubber sheets rallied to a 20-month high in the first three weeks after the country started cutting exports, but they have since plunged by 25%.

Indonesia Rubber Association chairman Moenarji Soedargo, who attended the meeting last week, told Reuters that the extension of the export cuts was not discussed since "supply will be lower by itself" due to a disease attacking rubber plantations in parts of Indonesia. However, he did not specifically say the curbs would end.

Indonesia's natural rubber output this year is expected to drop by 15% due to a fungal disease that has hit rubber plants in some areas of Sumatra and Kalimantan islands.

Malaysian government officials were not immediately available for comment.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Hole appears in middle of Rama IV Road

A hole was found in the middle of Rama IV Road in Klong Toey on Monday and workers are trying to repair it before motorists and commuters hit the road after work.

16:34
Business

Producers leaving China ‘positive factor’ for Thai economy

Thai officials glimpse a silver lining in the US-China trade war as companies such as Sony Corp move production to Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

16:30
Thailand

Defection conjecture

DPM Prawit says there have been no talks about the opposition New Economics Party defecting to the government, but "it would be good" if it did.

16:12