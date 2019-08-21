AWS expands presence in Thailand

Mr Chawapol predicts continued growth of cloud services in Thailand.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud service arm under tech giant Amazon, has vowed to focus on the Thai market by increasing the workforce and possibly setting up a data centre here.

"AWS has been running its operation locally four years now and Thailand is a strategic market in Asia," Chawapol Jariyawiroj, country manager of AWS (Thailand), said during the launch of its new office in the Singha Complex on New Phetchaburi Road yesterday.

The new office is 10 times bigger than the former workplace.

A data centre is in the pipeline, while a similar centre will be established in Indonesia in 2021.

He said the firm has doubled its workforce in Thailand every year and the increasing investment is in line with customer growth for cloud service adoption.

Despite the economic slowdown, cloud computing still sees growing demand as the technology enables new services and reduces investment costs via a pay-per-use model.

Mr Chawapol said professional service for digital innovation is a key focus for customers as the company sees an urgent need for digital transformation.

Customers often have strategies but lack the knowledge to find technical solutions, he said.

AWS is providing Tisco Bank with solutions for digital transformation, said Mr Chawapol.

"We are a customer-centric company, using technologies for innovation and delivery of positive customer experiences," he said.

"This is why Amazon is successful in the e-commerce business and AWS in cloud computing."

The company is the market leader accounting for 53% of global cloud service, said Mr Chawapol.

Cloud computing in Thailand should grow quickly during the next three years thanks to digital transformation and advances in technology, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and blockchain, he said.

Cloud technology adopters now include retail, banking, insurance, telecom manufacturing and property sectors.

The company has focused on attracting local independent software developers to run their software in AWS marketplace, which will enable them to export their subscription-based services globally.

Mr Chawapol said AWS is considering investing in more data centres to serve growing demand.

In Asean, its only centre is in Singapore.

David Zhang, co-founder of AWS customer EKO, an enterprise communication software startup, said in the age of digital development it is essential to pursue innovation all the time, particularly regarding software as business rivals are scaling up new ideas and features.

Siriwat Vongjarukorn, chief executive of MFEC Plc, a partner of AWS, said tech partners are needed to assist enterprises in transforming their business in the face of rapid changes in technology and customer behaviour.