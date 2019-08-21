Laos urged to speed up energy transfer to Cambodia

Cambodia asked Laos to speed up the transmission of energy to the kingdom. (Khmer Times photo)

Cambodia has asked Laos to speed up the transmission of energy to the kingdom under a deal signed earlier this year.

In March, the Electricite du Cambodge (EDC) signed an agreement to purchase 200 MW from Laos from 2019 to 2021.

Cambodian Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak urged Lao ambassador Amphay Kidavong during a meeting in Phnom Penh on Tuesday to complete the energy transfer as soon as possible, the Khmer Times reported on Wednesday.

“We hope that Laos will be ready to transmit the energy very soon so that we can avoid a power shortage next year,” Sorasak said.

Sorasak pointed out several other initiatives of the Cambodian government to avoid running out of power next year. He said a plant capable of producing 700 megawatts will come online in Preah Sihanoukville province soon. Solar farms are expected to begin operations next year in Kampong Speu, Kampong Chhnang, and Pursat.

Additionally, Cambodia has bought large generators from Finland and Germany, he said. “If we have an energy surplus next year, we will sell the excess energy to countries in Asean,” he added.

Amphay said he will do his best to speed up the energy transmission.

In June, the EDC signed an agreement with two Chinese firms to build a power facility fueled by heavy fuel oil and liquefied natural gas that will be able to generate 400 MW.

According to a recent study by the Asian Development Bank, Cambodia has about 10,000 MW of hydropower potential, 8,100 MW for solar and about 6,500 MW for wind.



