Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SEC warns over crypto trader investment scams
Business

SEC warns over crypto trader investment scams

published : 25 Aug 2019 at 06:22

newspaper section: News

writer: King-oua Laohong

The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) is warning over a new form of investing scam, in which victims are lured into investing with websites claimed to be legal digital currency traders operating overseas.

Pol Lt Co Woranan Silam, a spokesman for the Department of Special Investigation, on Saturday relayed the SEC's warning to the public, saying FX Trading Corporation is not authorised to trade in digital currencies as claimed.

Several other companies and websites are also involved in the fraud, he said. Most claim to be foreign companies operating outside Thailand offering services via their online portals. It is not known how much they have ripped off from an unsuspecting public.

The SEC says it has authorised only three companies to operate digital assets businesses, namely Bitcoin Co (www.bx.in.th), Bitkub Online Co (www.bitkub.co.th) and Satang Corporation Co (www.satang.pr), he said. And Coins TH Co (www.coins.co.th) is the only authorised digital currency broker or dealer, he added.

The spokesman also warned that, since the scams also involved overseas companies, Thai authorities require cooperation from their counterparts in other countries to investigate or step in as appropriate.

Such probes could take years to conclude or recover any lost investments, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Most disagree with Pheu Thai MPs switching to support govt: Nida Poll

A slight majority of people say they would disagree if some opposition MPs of the Pheu Thai Party defected to support the government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as speculated, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

11:07
Thailand

Songkhla gold shop robbery van found

SONGKHLA: The van used by a group of five armed men in the robbery of a gold shop in Na Thawi district of this southern province was found abandoned in a rubber plantation about 15 kilometres from the district town on Saturday evening, police said.

09:59
Sports

Salah at the double as Liverpool dispatch Arsenal

Liverpool made it three wins out of three as Mohamed Salah scored twice in a convincing 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday to take control at the top of the Premier League.

08:17