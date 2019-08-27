Section
July factory output below expectations
published : 27 Aug 2019 at 10:03

writer: Reuters

The manufacturing production index (MPI) in July dropped 3.23% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and steel, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

That compares with a forecast of 3.05% decline in a Reuters poll, and June's revised 5.3% contraction.

Capacity utilisation was at 65.68% in July, compared with June's revised 65.28%.

The ministry cuts its 2019 MPI growth forecast to 0.5% from 2% seen earlier. Last year, the MPI rose a revised 3.6%.  

