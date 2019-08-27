July foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.7% y-o-y
published : 27 Aug 2019 at 11:08
writer: Reuters
Tourist arrivals rose 4.72% in July from a year earlier, after rising 0.89% in June, the tourism ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 3.33 million tourists in July spent about 167.3 billion baht, up 3.11% from a year earlier.
Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, rose 5.81% in July from a year earlier, after dropping 7.1% in June.
Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12% of Thailand's gross domestic product.