Foreign holding tallies 30% of SET

Foreign holding of Thai equities tallied 29.97% or 5.15 trillion baht of the bourse's market capitalisation in June. (Bangkok Post photo)

Foreign holding of Thai equities tallied 29.97% or 5.15 trillion baht of the bourse's market capitalisation in June, attributed to a previous rally in share prices and net offshore inflows worth 54 billion between April and June.

Such inflows were attributed to MSCI Inc's tweak to include non-voting depository receipts in its free-float calculations for the MSCI Emerging Markets index, resulting in a higher proportion of Thai equities in the index, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

Four local securities -- shares of Central Plaza Hotel Plc, Ratch Group Plc, Intouch Holdings Plc and Total Access Communication Plc -- have also been added to the MSCI Thailand index.

June's foreign holding tally was slightly higher than May's tally at 29.5% of the SET index's market capitalisation worth 4.83 trillion baht.

The bourse's market capitalisation stood at 16.7 trillion baht as of Aug 27, with the index rising by 3.76% on a year-to-date basis.

Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai equities worth 48.7 billion baht in June 2018, based on concerns over the trade spats between the US and its trading partners together with effects from interest rate normalisation by the US Federal Reserve, according to the SET.

Net offshore outflows were valued at 64.3 billion baht in October 2018, the highest net sales value in a month since the bourse's inception in 1975, as concerns over the Fed's continued interest rate hikes flared up, according to the SET.

But offshore funds returned as net inflows worth a combined 54 billion baht between April and June 2019.

A total of 114 foreign nationalities were identified as holders of Thai equities as of May 31, with 95% of total foreign holding attributed to 10 nationalities.

Combined value for equity holding by the 10 foreign nationalities was worth 4.59 trillion baht.

Investors from Britain, Singapore and the US continued to rank in the top three spots for the highest foreign holding of Thai equities from last year.

As of June 30, 22.2% of shares of the banking sector worth 1.14 trillion baht were held by foreign investors, followed by the energy and utility sector (18.4% worth 945 billion baht) and the information technology and communication sector (11.5% worth 590 billion).